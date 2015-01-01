Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fatigue and sleep disturbances are among the most common disorders suffered by transport drivers.



OBJECTIVE: To identify and analyze working conditions for Mexican federal transportation truck and bus drivers, and their connection with sleep disorders and fatigue.



METHODS: A cross-sectional, quantitative study was performed with a convenience sample of 172 drivers (84 truck and 88 bus) by applying the survey Evaluation and Monitoring of Workers Health (PROESSAT in Spanish) and the Yoshitake Fatigue questionnaire.



RESULTS: Night work and performing hazardous work increased the prevalence of sleep disorders (PR = 3.9 and PR = 6.9, respectively). Poor lighting and being paid per trip increased the prevalence of fatigue (PR = 2.8 and PR = 2.5, respectively).



CONCLUSION: Several conditions were found to impact health, including long work shifts, strenuous physical effort, night work, little social support, being paid by distance, strict quality controls, and risk of crimes such as extortion, robbery, attacks, and kidnapping.

