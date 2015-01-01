Abstract

Benefiting from opportunities offered by connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs), a concept called Combined Alternate-Direction Lane Assignment and Reservation-based Intersection Control (CADLARIC) was proposed recently for management of directionally unrestricted traffic flows in urban environments. In CADLARIC, resolution of vehicular conflicts is distributed between links and intersections to prevent intersections from turning into traffic bottlenecks. Although CADLARIC has shown promising results, it has been observed that, once traffic volume on a certain lane reaches "physical capacity," adding more traffic on that lane degrades performance of the entire system, as each lane is exclusively dedicated to a particular movement. To overcome this problem, Combined Flexible Lane Assignment and Reservation-based Intersection Control (CFLARIC) is proposed, which offers more flexible lane assignment possibilities. While CFLARIC allows left- and right-turning lanes to be shared with through traffic, it is unclear how much through traffic should be assigned to turning lanes. Thus, this study investigates which strategy is the most beneficial when reassigning extra through traffic to the turning lanes. This goal is divided into two objectives: 1. Identify which lanes should be shared, and 2. Find a close-to-optimal amount of through traffic that should be assigned to the identified shared lane. The proposed CFLARIC strategies are compared with Fixed-Time Control (FTC), Full Reservation-based Intersection Control (FRIC), and CADLARIC for multiple demand scenarios. The results show that the best performing CFLARIC strategies outperform FTC, FRIC, and CADLARIC for delay and number of stops, and reduce the number of conflicting situations compared with FRIC and CADLARIC.

