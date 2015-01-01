Abstract

Optimizing route choices for truck drivers is a key element in achieving reliable road freight operations. For commercial reasons, it is often difficult to collect freight activity data through traditional surveys. Automated vehicle identification (AVI) data on fixed locations (e.g., Bluetooth or camera) are low-cost alternatives that may have the potential to estimate route choice models. However, in cases where these AVI sensors are sparsely located, the resulting data lack actual route choices (or labels), which limits their application estimating route choice models. This paper overcomes this limitation with a new two-step approach based on fusing AVI and loop-detector data. First, a sparse Bluetooth data set is fused with travel times estimated from densely spaced loop-detector data. Second, the combined data set is fed into a bi-objective optimization method which simultaneously infers the actual route choices of truck drivers between an origin?destination pair and estimates the parameters of a route choice (discrete choice-based) model. We apply this approach to investigate the route choice behavior of truck drivers operating to and from the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. The proposed model can distinguish between peak and off-peak periods and identify different segments of truck drivers based on a latent classes choice analysis. Our results indicate the potential of traffic and logistics interventions in improving the route choices of truck drivers during peak hours. Overall, this paper demonstrates that it might be possible to estimate route choice characteristics from readily available data that can be retrieved from traffic management agencies.

