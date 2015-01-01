SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Robbennolt J, Chen R, Levin M. Transp. Res. Rec. 2022; 2676(12): 303-317.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/03611981221095520

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Max-pressure control is a decentralized method of traffic intersection control, making computations at individual intersections simple. In addition, this method of control has been proven to maximize network throughput if any traffic signal control can stabilize the demand. This paper tests max-pressure controllers in a large-scale microsimulation of the downtown Austin network using the microscopic traffic simulation package SUMO. Nine combinations of weight function and method of defining green time are studied to see how different variations on the max-pressure controller compare. It is shown that the way green time is assigned (cyclic or non-cyclic) has a larger impact on performance than the weight function used by the max-pressure controller. Based on these results a new way of assigning green time is devised. This novel controller mirrors the performance of either the cyclic or the non-cyclic controller depending on the geometry and demand. Large-scale simulation shows that this controller compares favorably with existing controllers using metrics of number of waiting vehicles and average travel time. Common problems with non-cyclic control include the higher likelihood of gridlock and the potential for very long waiting times when demand at a single intersection is asymmetric. On the other hand, the cyclic controller is required to allocate green time to every phase even if the demand is low, increasing the loss time. The novel semi-cyclic controller solves these inherent problems with the cyclic and non-cyclic controllers, making it more likely to be implemented by traffic engineers.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print