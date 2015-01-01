Abstract

Efficient timetable and speed profile determination are critical in improving the energy performance of railway systems. Relevant speed profile optimization models for railway systems typically aim at the minimization of energy consumption and passenger waiting times. Still, passenger comfort during the accelerations and decelerations of the train is significant for service quality, yet so far has been largely overlooked in relevant models. In this context, this study proposes a speed profile optimization model considering the effect of acceleration on passengers. Three distinct speed profiles are developed based on real-world data and used as input for the model. Subsequently, an integer linear programming model is formulated, minimizing the running time and energy consumption, and maximizing passenger comfort. The proposed model is applied to Athens (Greece) metro line 3 (blue line).



RESULTS corroborate the effectiveness of the proposed model in reducing travel times, while taking into account passenger comfort.

Language: en