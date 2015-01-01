Abstract

Hazard perception (HP) is the process of detecting and identifying hazards. Drivers' HP abilities are critical for driving safety. This paper presents a systematic literature review of driver HP, including scientific measures of HP, major human factors affecting HP, and training methods for improving HP skills. Sixty-nine peer-reviewed studies were identified and reviewed. The results showed that common measures of HP include hazard scenario questionnaires, HP reaction time, hazard hit rate, and eye fixation measures such as fixation probability, fixation reaction time, fixation duration, and fixation variance. Major human factors that affect HP include experience, aging, fatigue, distraction, and the use of alcohol and drugs. Various training methods have been developed to train and improve drivers? HP skills. In general, there is evidence in the literature showing the effectiveness of HP training. A combination of complementary training approaches such as instruction, expert demonstration, and active practice with feedback and attention support the use of picture-, video-, computer-, and simulator-based training methods to improve HP performance in shorter HP reaction time, higher hazard hit rate, and better eye scan patterns (more spread scan, more anticipatory scan). These findings could guide future work developing and designing HP training programs. Three future research areas are identified and discussed: the need for standardized HP tests, long-term testing of HP training programs, and new HP questions and challenges brought by partially automated vehicles.

Language: en