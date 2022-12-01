Abstract

Remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) operations in civil aviation are not only increasing in number but also in their scope of application, ranging from emergency missions for public authorities to commercial uses such as agricultural spraying. After years of varying levels of in-house training, the continuous growth of RPA operations indicates that qualification and training concepts for civil remote pilots are required. In this novel study undertaken as part of an interdisciplinary research project on civil RPA operations of the German Aerospace Center, remote pilot competences (RPCs) and training needs of professional, civil multicopter pilots in Germany were evaluated. Thirty-eight RPCs covering knowledge, flight skills, cognitive abilities, interpersonal skills, and personality aspects were assessed in an online questionnaire for professional multicopter pilots (N = 88). Based on participants' ratings regarding the criticality, difficulty, and frequency of the application of these competences, the RPCs were subsequently classified in terms of their relevance for different stages of training, specifically whether they should be integrated into initial training or additionally be included in recurrent refresher training. For initial training, the majority of key RPCs were found to be related to cognitive abilities and theory knowledge. In contrast, flight skills, personality aspects, and interpersonal skills were considered to be relevant for recurrent training. This study contributes empirical data to previous RPC training recommendations and also promotes the concept of customized recurrent training to ensure safe and effective flight performance.

Language: en