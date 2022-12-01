|
Citation
|
Hörmann HJ, Stadler K, Wium J. Transp. Res. Proc. 2022; 66: 8-15.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Introduction. The EAAP Working Group on Psychological Selection has issued a report on best practices in the selection of aviation personnel in 2022. All EAAP members and partners who are currently involved in selection work were invited to give their inputs via an online survey distributed in 2020. Research question. The purpose of this survey was to investigate the current practices in selection of aviation personnel primarily in Europe.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
air crew; ATCOs; cabin crew; pilots, air traffic controllers; selection