Abstract

Recently, there has been a reemergence of fatigue research within the collegiate aviation environment. Nevertheless, the collegiate aviation flight training environment has not been researched as much when compared to military and airline operations creating an opportunity for examination. University students are unique in the sense that they are tasked with academic tasks such as studying, participating in student organizations, social activities, and are often employed part-time within and outside of the academic environment. The workload experienced by students may cause errors, incidents, accidents, poor academic performance, repeat flight and simulator lessons as well as undesirable health metrics. This work aims to gather data on college students in an attempt to bolster Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS) concepts. The proposed implementation of psychological Fatigue Indicators identifies critical and significant risks related to the current Fatigue Risk Management System, especially in atypical periods when the aviation industry is experiencing substantial disruptions and psychological fatigue is prevalent. The purpose of this proceeding is to communicate recent research methodologies, results, and practical implications as well as ongoing studies.

Language: en