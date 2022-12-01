|
Citation
Manikath E, Li WC. Transp. Res. Proc. 2022; 66: 125-135.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publications)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Introduction Medical emergencies occurring onboard commercial flights are exceedingly rare, however if it happens, they put cabin-, flight crew and fellow passengers under enormous stress levels. The use of a Health Monitoring System could aid the cabin crew in early detecting critical health conditions. Additionally, for passengers there is no possibility to discreetly inform the crew about emergencies since there is only a Passenger Call Button available. Research Question This paper analyses passengers´ user acceptance of the Health Monitoring System as well as the Emergency Button.
Language: en
Keywords
health monitoring; Inflight Emergencies; passenger; security alerting