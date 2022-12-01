Abstract

For many safety operators, the measurement of safety culture is not just a requirement, but a valuable tool for the health check of systems, future safety investment planning, and insight into day-to-day human performance. But the collection of data, especially qualitative is often costly, time consuming and requires considerable effort in processing. In 2021, Austro Control and Skyguide created a cross-border methodology utilizing both existing surveying methodologies and the introduction of asset-based qualitative workshops via MS Teams to collect safety culture data. Additional questions pertaining to security culture and Covid-19 responses at both companies were also collected. A total of 998 employees between both companies responded. The results of both organizations were collected independently and are compared and analysed within this paper. An overview of the strengths and weaknesses of the joint methodology are shared and discussed. It is concluded that for smaller Air Navigation Service Providers - especially for those with similarities in culture - this approach is beneficial and cost-effective. Moreover, the use of asset-based qualitative workshops has shown to be beneficial not only for quality of subjective data but for encouraging individuals to take immediate actions generating stronger bottom-up initiatives. The quantitative results showed that despite two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, the safety culture at both organizations for operators has remained high and robust with future work needing to focus on rebuilding trust in the industry as well as maintaining high level of safety in times of transformation and adaptation to changing industry demands.

Language: en