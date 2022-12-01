|
Groppe M, Brock I. Transp. Res. Proc. 2022; 66: 240-252.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publications)
INTRODUCTION: Cross-cultural interactions in the cockpit represent a potential source of acculturative stress. Although English is the language of the cockpit, most pilots lack Anglophone origins. Thus, in multilingual and multicultural settings it may be difficult for pilots to identify a single point of origin for cultural reference. Research Question: What are the acculturative stressors emerging from transcultural interactions of pilots with different cultural backgrounds associated with the mobility usually required of pilots? Method: Using a qualitative, phenomenological approach, a socio-ecological model was applied. By using the contextual factors of the model, the influencing factors on acculturative stress for the pilots were mapped onto day-to-day cockpit interaction situations.
acculturative stress; cross-cultural interaction; socio-ecological model; transcultural work context