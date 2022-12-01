|
Duchevet A, Imbert JP, Hogue TDL, Ferreira A, Moens L, Colomer A, Cantero J, Bejarano C, Vázquez ALR. Transp. Res. Proc. 2022; 66: 253-261.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publications)
With Single Pilot Operations, the work that was shared between crew members in the past will be assumed by one pilot. To maintain an adequate level of safety and support the single pilots' performance and decision-making in complex situations, we investigated a concept of cognitive computing algorithms and adaptive automation implemented in a digital assistant. The aim of the present work was to assess if an Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant could support pilots' decision-making during a Non-Stabilized Approach (NSA).
Artificial intelligence; human in the loop simulation; non-stabilized approach assistant; pilot decision support tool; trust in automation