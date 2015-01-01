Abstract

Not everyone has had the privilege of time and space to think about (doing) research through the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly in the early days of pandemic lockdowns and border closures. The differentiated impacts of the pandemic on researchers (as well as other types of workers) in terms of having the "luxury" of time and (mental and physical) space formed much of the initial debate in policy and academia. As expected, the Covid-19 pandemic has become an important research focus for mobilities scholars, not least because of its immediate immobility implications, but increasingly reflecting upon what this period has told us about im/mobile social, political and economic lives. In this editorial piece, we will briefly outline some of the potential implications of the methodological limitations on research questions and findings during the pandemic and what it means to make sense of research conducted during this period, especially for excluded social groups...

Language: en