Abstract

This note highlights a number of issues that are linked to the ongoing challenge facing Mobility as a Service (MaaS). Give that unpackaged service levels of each mode are exactly the same as those offered as packaged modes, we do not know whether the gain in utility by offering packaged services as the sum of unpackaged services is utility adding (or whether the loss in utility is also a possibility)? If true, then what needs to be added in to increase expected utility? The considerations include financial and/or non-financial incentives, and content and functionality of a digital platform as a way of simplifying/reducing the effort required in making mobility decisions. For many people, they might be satisfied with what they already do, and exposing them to alternative mobility options through an App and packaging mobility services with incentives including multiservice incentives, may have no impact on their travel behaviour. This is the challenge and needs to be tested. Central to this challenge is identifying and quantifying what additional attributes and constraint changes are necessary to get an individual to move to a consideration stage (at least at this very early stage of persuasion in the diffusion of innovation) and then into an actionable testable mobility choice outcome.

Language: en