Abstract

We draw on 16 waves of longitudinal data to examine the relationship between transport poverty and obesity in Australia. We focus on transport poverty relating to public and private transport use, and measure obesity based on body mass index. We find that transport poverty is associated with a decline in obesity. We examine social capital and physical activity as potential mechanisms through which transport poverty transmits to obesity. Our results suggest that transport poverty is associated with higher social capital and an increase in the frequency of engagement in physical activity - both of which have obesity reducing effects. Our findings highlight the need for policies that promote social capital and physical activity as a viable way to address growing concerns around obesity.

Language: en