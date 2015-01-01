|
Citation
Brym S, Mack JT, Weise V, Kopp M, Steudte-Schmiedgen S, Garthus-Niegel S. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e2426.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
36567325
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has confronted working parents with an accumulation of stressors regarding changes in work, family, and social life, putting their mental health at risk. Stressors include altered working conditions such as working from home or changes in working hours as well as the difficulty to reconcile work and childcare due to the closure of childcare facilities. The present study examined the relationship of psychosocial work stress (i.e., work-privacy conflict and effort-reward imbalance at work) and depressive symptoms in working parents and whether this association was moderated by individual resilience.
Language: en
Keywords
Resilience; Moderation; Depressive symptoms; DREAM study; Effort-reward imbalance; Work-privacy conflict; Working parents