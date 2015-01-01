|
Sheaves B, Rek S, Freeman D. Clin. Psychol. Rev. 2022; 100: e102241.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
36566699
Nightmares occur across a wide range of psychiatric disorders, but outside of PTSD presentations are infrequently considered a treatment priority. We aimed to assess evidence for a contributory causal role of nightmares to the occurrence of psychiatric disorders, and vice versa. A systematic review was conducted of longitudinal, experimental, and clinical trial studies. Twenty-four longitudinal, sixteen trials, and no experimental studies were identified.
Suicide; Depression; Anxiety; Psychosis; Post-traumatic stress disorder; Nightmares