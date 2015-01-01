Abstract

This article probes police and operational policies, relevant legislation, and crowd management guidelines, to pin-point popular modern protest management practices in South Africa. The study adopts a discursive framework, with literature gathered, classified, mapped, critically assessed and arguments on it developed. To verify the status of the Public Order Police (POP) in South Africa, a thorough study of all relevant legislation and operational policies (including National Instructions, Standing Orders and South African Police Service (SAPS) strategic plans) have been piloted and the implications of these instruction documents examined. Firstly, and notwithstanding the paucity of studies on service delivery complaints conducted or published between 1994 and 2000, this study shows a significant disparity among protest management policies used within the sample agencies. Secondly, the studies that are available are narrative analyses of protest events and are not grounded in any hypothetical ideals or research philosophy. The authors believe that this article will play an important role in shaping future government theory and, therefore, practices, and contribute to an empirical measure of dissent. This will be of applied benefit to decision-makers at all levels.

Language: en