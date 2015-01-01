Abstract

Fire-related burns contribute significantly to the global burden of burn injury and mortality. Alcohol and/or drug intoxication poses a risk to burn and fire-related injury, whether intentional or unintentional, but such evidence is scarce in the African context. This review aimed to fill the knowledge gap on health determinants of fire-related morbidity and mortality regionally by investigating the role of alcohol and drug intoxication in such events. Using key concepts, an extensive search was performed on 25 databases for relevant publications. Eligible articles were critically appraised using the appraisal tool for cross-sectional studies (AXIS tool), adapted to the review's objectives and outcomes. A total of 42 articles were included, of which less than half were solely investigating burn/fire-related events. Others indirectly mentioned burn injuries as part of larger health burdens such as injury, trauma, violence and other diseases. The measurement of alcohol and/or drug intoxication was inconsistent between studies with varying results. Alcohol and drug impairment in burn incidents in Africa requires evidence-based epidemiological research, and this review illustrated the limited scope of this topic in current literature. Routine toxicological results from post-mortem examinations were identified as important data sources and several research recommendations were provided.



Keywords: Africa, alcohol, burn, drug, fire



Les atteintes lors d'un incendie représentent une partie non négligeable de l'ensemble des brû- lures. Qu'elle soit intentionnelle ou non, l'intoxication alcoolique et/ou par stupéfiant en augmente le risque. Mais les données à ce sujet sont rares en Afrique. Nous avons effectué une revue systématique sur 25 banques de données. Les 42 articles sélectionnés, dont moins de la moitié exploraient les brûlures lors d'un incendie (les autres comprenaient les brûlures dans un cadre traumatique plus général- blessure, traumatisme, vio- lence, etc.), ont été étudiés selon la méthode AXIS. La mesure de l'alcoolémie et les recherches de toxiques étaient variablement reprises dans les articles, le diagnostic d'intoxication reposant essentiellement sur la clinique en Afrique et il y a donc peu de données basées sur des chiffres, les plus fréquentes étant celles provenant de prélèvements autopsiques. Il s'agit donc d'améliorer le diagnostic de ces intoxications en cas de brûlure lors d'un incendie.



Mots-clés: intoxication, alcool, stupéfiants, Afrique

Language: en