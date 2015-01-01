|
Hlela MBKM, du Toit C, Davies B. Ann. Burns Fire Disasters 2022; 35(4): 278-299.
Rôle des intoxications par alcool et stupéfiants dans les brûlures lors d'un incendie en Afrique: une revue
Fire-related burns contribute significantly to the global burden of burn injury and mortality. Alcohol and/or drug intoxication poses a risk to burn and fire-related injury, whether intentional or unintentional, but such evidence is scarce in the African context. This review aimed to fill the knowledge gap on health determinants of fire-related morbidity and mortality regionally by investigating the role of alcohol and drug intoxication in such events. Using key concepts, an extensive search was performed on 25 databases for relevant publications. Eligible articles were critically appraised using the appraisal tool for cross-sectional studies (AXIS tool), adapted to the review's objectives and outcomes. A total of 42 articles were included, of which less than half were solely investigating burn/fire-related events. Others indirectly mentioned burn injuries as part of larger health burdens such as injury, trauma, violence and other diseases. The measurement of alcohol and/or drug intoxication was inconsistent between studies with varying results. Alcohol and drug impairment in burn incidents in Africa requires evidence-based epidemiological research, and this review illustrated the limited scope of this topic in current literature. Routine toxicological results from post-mortem examinations were identified as important data sources and several research recommendations were provided.
Language: en