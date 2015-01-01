Abstract

This paper takes the form of a case study of forest fires that occurred in Indonesia from 2014 to 2019 and were reported on the social media of Twitter. The study was a corpus-assisted discourse study (CADS) using data scraping or text mining on Twitter based on the keyword "kebakaran hutan" [forest fire] and discourse analysis. The actor-network theory was used to map the actors involved. This study concludes that five discourses show a consistently large pattern of Twitter users responding to the problem of forest fires in Indonesia. Regarding the actors, the government takes an essential role of leadership and information arbitrage on Twitter. Seeing as it is the state's responsibility to ensure the safety of all people, the government must appear to be the main holder of control in managing disaster information traffic to avoid irresponsible information or hoaxes disseminated by parties or actors. These results indicate that the availability of information obtained from every conversation of Twitter users can be used as a study or input in the formulation of evidence-based policy about forest fires. It should be given more attention as an alternative means of solving the issue of forest fires, which has become an annual problem in Indonesia.



Keywords: disaster communication, social media, corpus-assisted discourse study (CADS), actor-network theory (ANT)





Nous rapportons ici l'étude des feux de forêts survenus en Indonésie entre 2014 et 2019, tels que rapportés sur Twitter. Nous réalisé une analyse lexicographique des tweets repérés par les mots clés " feux de forêts ", à partir des captures d'écran. Les acteurs impliqués ont été cartographiés selon la théorie sociologique de l'acteur-réseau. On peut alors répartir la grande majorité des utilisateurs de Twitter dans 5 catégories. Le gouvernement a des rôles d'information et de modération majeurs dans ce contexte. Ayant pour responsabilité d'assurer la sécurité de la population, il doit apparaître comme le régulateur principal du corpus de l'information, en évitant la dissémination de canulars et autres infoxes. L'ensemble des informations relayées par Twitter peut être utilisé pour construire un discours objectif qui pourrait être utilisé dans la gestion du problème des feux de forêts, qui se reproduisent chaque année en indonésie.



Mots-clés : catastrophes, communication, réseaux sociaux, analyse lexicographique, théorie de l'acteur- réseau

Language: en