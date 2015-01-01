Abstract

The purpose of this investigation was to assess the prevalence and associated factors of four alcohol use indicators among male and female school adolescents in Bolivia. In total, 7931 participants (M = 15.5 years, SD = 1.6) responded to a questionnaire in a cross-sectional nationally representative school survey in Bolivia in 2018. The proportion of current alcohol use was 26.4%, heavy alcohol use 11.1%, ever having been drunk 24.1%, and trouble resulting from alcohol use 21.4%. Among boys, older age, current cannabis use, multiple sexual partners, being in a physical fight, school truancy, soft drink intake, injury and psychological distress increased the risk of current alcohol use and/or heavy drinking. Among girls, older age, multiple sexual partners, fast food intake, being in a physical fight, school truancy, sedentary behaviour and psychological distress increased the risk of current alcohol use and/or heavy drinking. Older age, multiple sexual partners, current cannabis use, low parental support and school truancy were associated with trouble from alcohol use and history of intoxication in both sexes. Among boys, ever having used amphetamines, fast food intake, injury, peer support, and being in a physical fight were associated with ever having been drunk; and among girls, sedentary behaviour and psychological distress increased the odds of ever having been drunk. The study found that more than one in ten adolescents engage in heavy alcohol use, and several sex specific factors are identified for four alcohol use indicators.

