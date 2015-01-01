|
O'Donnell DE, Shelton JL, Shaffer SA, Isom A, Bowlin J, Wood E. Aggress. Violent Behav. 2022; 67: e101795.
Calls to 911 serve as important pieces of information in cases where a child has gone missing. Because investigation of mysterious child disappearances can pose unique challenges for law enforcement, the current study examined the characteristics of reports in such cases. Specifically, the current study compared proposed indicators of deception in a sample of child disappearances in which caregivers had made true or false allegations in their initial reports.
911; Child abduction; Deception; Emergency calls; Homicide; Missing child