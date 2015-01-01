|
Citation
|
Steele SA, Garman JD, Toto SN, Drozd DJ, Sample LL. Am. J. Crim. Justice 2022; 47(2): 306-329.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, College of Law Enforcement, Eastern Kentucky University, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Given the theoretical link between fear of crime and broader quality of life indicators, fear of violent crime is examined within the context of residents' satisfaction with characteristics of their local area. Fear of violent crime is assessed in terms of worry for personal violent victimization as well as worry for the violent victimization of loved ones. We measure satisfaction with nine local area characteristics: utilities, transit, employment, first responders, shopping, housing, leisure, education, and amenities for special populations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Fear of crime; Quality of life; Satisfaction with local area characteristics; Victimization