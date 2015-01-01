Abstract

Given the theoretical link between fear of crime and broader quality of life indicators, fear of violent crime is examined within the context of residents' satisfaction with characteristics of their local area. Fear of violent crime is assessed in terms of worry for personal violent victimization as well as worry for the violent victimization of loved ones. We measure satisfaction with nine local area characteristics: utilities, transit, employment, first responders, shopping, housing, leisure, education, and amenities for special populations.



FINDINGS from analyses suggest that those who are less satisfied with first responders or leisure activities are more concerned with personal violent victimization. Those who report being less satisfied with housing or leisure activities are more concerned for the victimization of loved ones. The implications of these findings are discussed.

