SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rosenberger JS, Dierenfeldt R. Am. J. Crim. Justice 2022; 47(3): 589-613.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, College of Law Enforcement, Eastern Kentucky University, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s12103-020-09603-8

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

A substantial body of literature connects direct experience with crime and the criminal justice system to public confidence in the police (Bradford Policing and Society, 24(1): 22-43, 2014; Gibson et al. American Journal of Political Science 47: 354-367, 2003, Political Research Quarterly, 58: 187-201, 2005; Sargeant Policing and Society 27: 927-940, 2017). However, most citizens have limited direct interaction with the police (Roberts & Doob Law and Human Behavior 14: 451-468 , 1990; Surette, 2007), justifying research exploring the impact of media consumption on attitudes toward the police. This study examines the impact of news consumption through television, the internet, and social media on confidence in the police across race/ethnicity. The study utilizes a national non-full probability sample of 500 White, Black, and Hispanic/Latinx respondents.

FINDINGS suggest that race/ethnicity mediates the relationship between news source and attitudes toward the police. Implications are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

Confidence in the police; Media; Public opinion; Quantitative methodology; Race

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print