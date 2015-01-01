|
Oh G, Zhang Y, Greenleaf RG. Am. J. Crim. Justice 2022; 47(5): 924-940.
Abstract
Using Twitter messages published online from October 2018 to June 2019, and opinion mining (OM) technology, the current study analyzes the geographic sentiments toward police in 82 metropolitan areas within the United States. Building on the frameworks of the neighborhood social contextual models, the construct validity of "sentiment toward the police" is assessed via its relationship with the features of various metropolitan areas.
Attitude towards police; Opinion mining; Sentiment analysis; Twitter messages