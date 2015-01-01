SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Quintero RJ, Hari A. Anti-Traffick. Rev. 2022; (19): 125-129.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Global Alliance Against Traffic in Women (GAATW))

DOI

10.14197/atr.201222199

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In this short paper, we apply a queer lens to challenge the current parameters of protracted refugee situations (PRS), as outlined in international legal instruments, by drawing on stories of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Philippines affected by the Zamboanga Siege in 2013. We argue that PRS is not a status that displaced individuals transition in and out of, and that the reliance on nation-states to implement international protections can exacerbate the already tenuous situations of IDPs. The perception of prolonged displacement lingers well beyond traditional durable solutions of return, local integration, and resettlement, shaping IDPs' longing for home.

Keywords: Human trafficking;


Language: en

Keywords

anti-trafficking; anti-trafficking journal; anti-trafficking review; crime; gender; human rights; human trafficking; human trafficking journal; immigration; journal; labour rights; migration; peer review; peer reviewed journal; prostitution; rights; sex work; trafficked persons; trafficking; trafficking in persons; transnational crime; women

