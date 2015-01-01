Abstract

New York, like many US cities has recently seen gentrification in previously industrial dominated neighborhoods. As a result, urban streets in the affected neighborhoods must now accommodate a range of street uses, including walking, cycling, and commercial vehicle trips. Through mapping, spatial analysis, and development of collision frequency models in two case study areas located in the Brooklyn and Queens Boroughs of New York City, this project aims to identify the built environment factors that affect collision frequencies and to understand if gentrification has any significant effect on local street safety.



RESULTS of this project can inform policy and planning decisions for street design, land use decisions, traffic control, and curb management decisions.

