Citation

Mehdizadeh M, Nordfjaern T, Klöckner CA. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2022; 181: e106930.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.aap.2022.106930

36571972

Riding an e-scooter under the influence of alcohol is one of the most frequently reported risky behaviours among riders in various countries, especially in the Nordic countries. What is the Number of Alcohol Units perceived to be Safe (NAUS) before riding an e-scooter? Who is more likely to report higher perceived alcohol tolerance before riding an e-scooter? What is the level of risk perception in this transport domain? The current study advances the literature by aiming to address these questions. Using a cross-sectional survey (n = 395) in Trondheim, Norway we developed an integrated model combining a path analysis with negative binomial regression to predict NAUS before riding an e-scooter.

RESULTS show that (i) around 56 % of participants reported that it is safe to consume one or more units of alcohol prior to riding an e-scooter, (ii) younger people, frequent users of e-scooters, individuals with low education, and people with lower perceived risks of an accident were more likely to report higher NAUS. Alcohol health warnings and random blood alcohol concentration tests on e-scooter sites could be prioritised among these segments of the population, and (iii) there is a rather high risk perception in this transport domain. We found that there are strong connections between higher risk perception, worry and fewer NAUS. Policymakers could highlight risks of accidents by e-scooters under the influence of alcohol.

Road safety; Alcohol; Risk perception; E-scooter; Micro mobility; Under the influence

