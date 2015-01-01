|
Citation
|
Mehdizadeh M, Nordfjaern T, Klöckner CA. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2022; 181: e106930.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36571972
|
Abstract
|
Riding an e-scooter under the influence of alcohol is one of the most frequently reported risky behaviours among riders in various countries, especially in the Nordic countries. What is the Number of Alcohol Units perceived to be Safe (NAUS) before riding an e-scooter? Who is more likely to report higher perceived alcohol tolerance before riding an e-scooter? What is the level of risk perception in this transport domain? The current study advances the literature by aiming to address these questions. Using a cross-sectional survey (n = 395) in Trondheim, Norway we developed an integrated model combining a path analysis with negative binomial regression to predict NAUS before riding an e-scooter.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Road safety; Alcohol; Risk perception; E-scooter; Micro mobility; Under the influence