Livingston NA, Gatsby E, Shipherd JC, Lynch KE. Addict. Behav. 2022; 139: e107587.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
36571942
BACKGROUND: Alcohol use is a significant concern nationally and research now highlights higher rates of alcohol attributable death (AAD) and years of potential life lost (YPLL) among lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) veterans compared to non-LGB veterans. In this study, we examined specific causes of AAD and associated YPLL between LGB and non-LGB veteran men and women to highlight needed outreach, prevention, and treatment strategies.
Death; Alcohol; Years of potential life lost; Sexual minority; Veteran; LGB; Sexual orientation; Veterans Health Administration