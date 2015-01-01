Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Trauma is one of the important issues in public health because it is responsible for 90% of mortality in Low and Middle-Income Countries (LIMCs). The present study aimed to determine the epidemiological pattern of trauma patients in a regional trauma center in the Midwest of Iran from 2014 to 2020.



METHODS: This study was a retrospective study that was performed on 29,804 trauma patients admitted to Be'sat Hospital in Hamadan from January 2014 to December 2020. Data was collected using Health Information Management (HIM) Center of the Be'sat Hospital. For investigating the relationship of the characteristics of trauma patients and the mechanisms of trauma, Multiple Multinomial Logistic Regression (MMNLR) model was used. All statistical analyses were performed using the IBM SPSS Statistics version 24.



RESULTS: The mean age of all patients was 35.4 (SD = 21.9) years. Most of them were men (71.7%). The most common mechanism of trauma was road traffic accidents (RTAs) (39.6%) followed by falls (30.2%), other (19.7%), violence (6.2%), and burn (4.4%). 1.5% of the trauma patients expired. The results of multiple multinomial logistic regression indicated that significant affected factor on odds referring because of RTAs compared to other mechanism were: season and hospital length of stay (LOS); in falls and violence: age, sex, season, and LOS; and in burn: age, sex, season, evening time, and LOS (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Based on the investigation of 29,804 trauma patients, in Iran as a developing country, RTAs and falls were two common mechanisms of trauma. It seems that as a short-term plan, it is possible to focus on road safety, to improve the quality of vehicles, to hold training courses for drivers. Also, as a long-term goal, considering that the elderly population in Iran is increasing, it is necessary to pay attention to fall reduction programs.

Language: en