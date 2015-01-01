|
Fekih-Romdhane F, Malaeb D, Sarray El Dine A, Obeid S, Hallit S. BMC Pediatr. 2022; 22(1): e735.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36572845
BACKGROUND: Despite a large body of research has shown that smartphone addiction (SA) is associated with aggressive behaviors, only a few mediators have been previously examined in this relationship among early adolescent students. No previous studies have explored, to our knowledge, the indirect role of cognitive function despite its great importance during this life period. This study is intended to verify whether cognitive function have indirect effects on the relationship between SA and aggression among high-school students in the context of Lebanese culture.
Language: en
Students; Aggression; Adolescence; Cognitive function; Smartphone addiction