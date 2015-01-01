Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the prevalence of crash and associated factors among commercial motorcyclists in Owo, Ondo State, Nigeria.



METHODS: This study is a descriptive cross-sectional study. Data was collected by using pre-tested structured questionnaires administered to commercial motorcyclists. Collected information was socio-demographic characteristics of the respondents, riding experience, formal training, possession of valid drivers' licence, motorcycle ownership status, mobile phone usage, history of crash in the previous one year, riding hours per day, helmet use, carrying more than one passenger, riding against traffic and daily income.



RESULTS: The study were enrolled 502 individuals with a mean age of 31.5±8.7. The ratio of men to women was 250:1. All respondents who admitted to engage in the study had at least one risky behaviour in the past (95.4% admitted to transporting one passenger more than the legal) and 56.6% admit to a prior history of traffic offences. The crashes' predictive factors include respondent age, cell phone use while riding, prior traffic offences, carrying more than one pillion rider, use of stimulants such as kolanut and bitter kola, alcohol drink riding, and admission of fault in the prior of crashes.



CONCLUSION: Commercial motorcyclists in Owo, Ondo State Nigeria engaged in risky behaviours that raised their likelihood of being involved in crashes. The objectives of public enlightenment and driver education at these behaviours could help to reduce the occurrence of crashes among them.

