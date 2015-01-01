Abstract

Schools are a place for learning and education, and in a learning environment, everyone should feel safe. Gun violence is a serious concern for students and teachers alike in a school setting. There may be a multifaceted explanation for why a student would be carrying a firearm or any other weapon in school. Our research explores the association between being a victim of bullying and carrying a firearm. The national Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System survey was utilized to assess the increased incidents of bully victims carrying firearms. Several efforts, including the passing of laws, have been made to prevent the carrying of firearms. However, additional attempts must be made to reduce bullying in schools as well, so that students do not feel the need to carry a weapon, and schools can be a safe environment for everyone.

