Abstract

Background Hospital staff, especially nurses, face violence of various forms in the workplace. This study aimed to assess the burden of verbal/physical abuse against nurses and their attitude towards such events in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia.



METHODS A cross-sectional study was conducted among nurses working in three public sectors and two private sector hospitals, and five primary healthcare facilities in Buraidah. Data was collected using a structured online questionnaire, disseminated among nurses through nursing departments of participating facilities. Data were analyzed using SPSS version 21.0.



RESULTS A total of 369 nurses participated in the survey, with a mean age of 34 (±6.9) years. About two-thirds, 68% (250) of respondents, had experienced at least one verbal/physical abuse incident during one year. The most common perpetrators were patients (44.4%). Sixteen percent of participants reported taking no action against the incident. Those working in private facilities were 80% less likely to experience abuse than those in public facilities, adjusted OR 0.20 (95% CI: 0.08-0.47).



CONCLUSIONS There was a high burden of verbal/physical abuse against nurses, and they, therefore, suffer from disturbing memories. However, a little more than half do not officially report it to the managers, with only a small fraction seeing some action taken. Occupational health practitioners should take action to improve the policy and procedures related to workplace violence (WPV) in healthcare facilities. Further research is needed to characterize incidents to understand the patterns and develop interventions for the prevention of such events.

