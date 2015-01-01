|
Jaziri R, Miralam MS. Ethics Med. Public Health 2021; 18: e100705.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
36569742
BACKGROUND: All countries all over the world strive to fight the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and their governments are facing unprecedented strains and challenges. Since COVID-19 has engendered socioeconomic recession and the deterioration of health systems, Insights and lessons from some countries can illustrate various approaches designing their people-centric health and socioeconomic policies. The kingdom of Saudi Arabia has implemented various measures and strategies to mitigate the spread of pandemic and to save the lives of people. Therefore, we investigate the role of the Saudi disaster risk reduction system (DRRS) to fight the virus outbreak and provide a safe environment for the well-being of its inhabitants.
Language: en
Saudi Arabia; COVID-19 pandemic; Disaster risk management; Crisis management; Disaster risk reduction