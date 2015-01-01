Abstract

BACKGROUND: All countries all over the world strive to fight the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and their governments are facing unprecedented strains and challenges. Since COVID-19 has engendered socioeconomic recession and the deterioration of health systems, Insights and lessons from some countries can illustrate various approaches designing their people-centric health and socioeconomic policies. The kingdom of Saudi Arabia has implemented various measures and strategies to mitigate the spread of pandemic and to save the lives of people. Therefore, we investigate the role of the Saudi disaster risk reduction system (DRRS) to fight the virus outbreak and provide a safe environment for the well-being of its inhabitants.



METHODOLOGY: We use a qualitative case study methodology to document and analyze the crisis and disasters risk management framework within the hazard management process. The case study methodology is suitable in investigating a phenomenon in its real-life settings and contexts. Thus, we outline lessons learned from Saudi disaster risk management experience in combating COVID-19 pandemic.



RESULTS: During COVID-19 disaster, we found that the Saudi disaster risk reduction system (DRRS) is structured into three main levels: strategic, operational and tactical. The strategic level represents the strategic planning division and runs audit and monitoring of overall decentralized units of crisis management at operational and tactical levels. The findings show that there are three policy implications: keep vigilance at the public national level, remaining flexible in a national management structure and good governance at local administration level.



CONCLUSION: The application of disaster risk reduction framework in COVID-19 times requires the use of multi-level strategies to protect vulnerable peoples during the four stages of mitigation (readiness), preparedness, response (implementation) and recovery (post-COVID).

