Murdock NL, Flynn MC, Bresin RC. Fam. Process 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Family Process Institute, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/famp.12845

36572636

Based in Bowen theory (Kerr, 2019; Kerr & Bowen, 1988), this study examined differentiation of self as a moderator of the relationship between anxiety and current triangling among a sample of adolescents. It also explored the relationship between specific triangle subtypes and psychological symptoms. We hypothesized that higher levels of anxiety would be associated with higher levels of triangling, and that this relationship would be weaker for participants who report higher levels of differentiation of self. Additionally, we hypothesized that psychological symptoms would be significantly lower for those who indicated a balanced triangle configuration to characterize their family structure (as compared to those selecting scapegoating, cross-generational coalition or mediator patterns).

RESULTS partially supported our hypotheses; differentiation performed as a moderator in two analyses, but not in others. Higher levels of psychological symptoms were associated with experience with mediator and cross-generational triangling.


anxiety; bowen theory; differentiation of self; triangling

