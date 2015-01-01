Abstract

Humans can freely adopt gait parameters like walking speed, step length, or cadence on the fly when walking. Planned movement that can be updated online to account for changes in the environment rather than having to rely on habitual, reflexive control that is adapted over long timescales. Here we present a neuromechanical model that accounts for this flexibility by combining movement goals and motor plans on a kinematic task level with low-level spinal feedback loops. We show that the model can walk at a wide range of different gait patterns by choosing a small number of high-level control parameters representing a movement goal. A larger number of parameters governing the low-level reflex loops in the spinal cord, on the other hand, remain fixed. We also show that the model can generalize the learned behavior by recombining the high-level control parameters and walk with gait patterns that it had not encountered before. Furthermore, the model can transition between different gaits without the loss of balance by switching to a new set of control parameters in real time.

