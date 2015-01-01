|
Slotte S, Ramsøy-Halle H, Melby L, Kaasbøll J. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e1049336.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
36569606
BACKGROUND: Young males are overrepresented in suicide statistics and underrepresented in statistics of help-seeking and receiving help from formal health services compared with young females. Few studies have examined facilitating factors for help-seeking among adolescent males with no previous experience seeking mental health help. This study aimed to explore thoughts, attitudes, and experiences regarding facilitating factors toward formal help-seeking for mental health problems among Norwegian adolescent males.
mental health; help-seeking; qualitative; access to care; adolescent males; facilitating factors