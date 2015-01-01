|
Citation
|
Cao Z, Huang Y, Song X, Ye Q. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e1054023.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36568773
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Mind wandering is generally considered an endogenous mental state that arises spontaneously, which is one of the most common experiences of consciousness and typically occurs at a significant cost to mental health and behavioral performance. Previous studies have shown that mind wandering appears to be a stable trait and can be assessed reliably in adults. Surprisingly little, however, is known about how to measure the frequency of mind wandering in children, given that children can accurately introspect their experiences. The present studies aimed to develop the Frequency of Children's Mind Wandering Scale (CMWS-F) and the Context of Children's Mind Wandering Scale (CMWS-C) to assess the frequency of mind wandering and contexts in which mind wandering occurs for children aged 8 to 11 years.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adult; Child; Humans; Mental Health; Reproducibility of Results; *Attention; *Thinking; attentional failure; context; Factor Analysis, Statistical; mind wandering; self-generated thoughts; spontaneous thinking; task-unrelated thoughts