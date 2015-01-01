Abstract

Monitoring the patients' motor activities in a real-world setting would provide essential information on their functioning in daily life. In this study, we used wearable inertial sensors to monitor motor activities of children and adolescents with congenital and acquired brain injuries. We derived a set of clinically meaningful performance measures and addressed the following research questions: Is the target population willing to wear the sensors in their habitual environment? Which factors lead to missing data, and can we avoid them? How many measurement days are needed to obtain reliable estimates of the children's and adolescents' motor performance? The study participants wore our sensor system for seven consecutive days during waking hours. First, we derived the daily hand use of all participants, the duration of different body positions and the wheeling activity of individuals using a manual wheelchair, and walking-related measures in individuals being able to walk. Then, we analyzed the reasons for missing data and determined the reliability of the performance measures mentioned above. The large majority (41 of 43 participants) was willing to wear the sensor system for a week. However, forgetting to reattach the sensors after charging them overnight and taking them off during bathing and swimming was the main contributor to missing data. Consequently, improved battery life and waterproofness of the sensor technology are essential requirements for measurements in daily life. Besides, 5 of 11 performance measures showed significant differences between weekdays and weekend days. The reliability, measured with the intraclass correlation coefficient, ranged between 0.82 and 0.98. Seven measurement days were enough to obtain significantly higher reliability scores than the desired level of 0.8 for all but two performance measures. In children and adolescents with neuromotor impairments, we recommend monitoring everyday life motor activities on seven consecutive days. The target population accepted this measurement protocol, it covers school days and weekend days, and the number of measurement days is sufficient to obtain reliable estimates of motor performance.

Language: en