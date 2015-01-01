Abstract

BACKGROUND: Solid waste management is one of the most dangerous occupations in the world because of its potential harm from the waste to the environment and the public. Therefore, the protection of human health and the environment is a challenge that all countries are facing.



AIM: The study explored occupational health and safety hazards among waste handlers at a selected municipality in Limpopo Province. SETTING: The study was conducted in one municipality in the Vhembe District.



METHODS: The study used a qualitative, explorative and contextual design to explore occupational health and safety hazards among participants. Participants were sampled using purposive sampling. Data were collected through in-depth individual interviews that lasted between 40 min and 45 min. The sampled size comprised 18 participants and was determined by data saturation. Tesch's open coding was used to analyse data, where the main theme, categories and sub-categories emerged.



RESULTS: The findings revealed the main theme, namely municipal waste handlers experience occupational health and safety hazards. Four categories emerged from the main theme, namely physical, psychosocial, biological and chemical hazards. The categories were further divided into sub-categories such as exposure to extreme weather conditions and musculoskeletal injuries.



CONCLUSION: Solid waste handlers experienced preventable physical and chemical occupational health and safety hazards that are inherent to their job. It is recommended that workers be provided with adequate suitable protective equipment to reduce the level of occupational health hazards. CONTRIBUTION: The findings in this study will help in closing the gaps by the municipality for failing to prioritise working conditions for municipality waste handlers.

Language: en