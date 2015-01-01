|
Citation
Van Keer I, Vandesande S, Dhondt A, Maes B. Int. J. Dev. Disabil. 2022; 68(6): 867-879.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
36568628
PMCID
Abstract
Children with a significant cognitive and motor developmental delay (SDD) are vulnerable for the development of (future) behavioral and mental health problems. To support children within this target group, knowledge on their social-emotional development is necessary. Therefore, in this paper, an explorative assessment of the changes in the social-emotional functioning of children with SDD over a two-year period was done. Yearly semi-structured interviews with one or more primary caregiver(s) of 25 children were conducted and analyzed on 13 domains of social-emotional functioning, according to an adapted version of the Scale for Emotional Development - Revised (SED-R). This study showed a lot of variation in individual and group patterns of change across the two-year period. Charting the social-emotional development in this target group is challenging and requires further in-depth analysis of individual trajectories as well as more fine-grained and long-term data collection.
Language: en
Keywords
longitudinal; interviews; multiple disabilities; PIMD; profound ID; SED-R; social-emotional development; social-emotional functioning; young children with a significant cognitive and motor developmental delay