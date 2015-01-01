SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Guo X, Kapucu N, Huang J. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2021; 59: e102239.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ijdrr.2021.102239

PMID

36569171

PMCID

PMC9764218

Abstract

We examine the COVID-19 response in China by conceptualizing resilience from the complex adaptive system perspective, including a discussion of the factors contributing to the resilience of the disaster response system.

METHODologically, a network-based model was employed to describe the disaster response system. In addition to a traditional network analysis, the dynamics network analysis was conducted to assess the evolution of the disaster response system with a time slice analysis. This study presents theoretical and practical contributions to the field of disaster management by utilizing the complex adaptive system perspective and investigating context-specific resilience of a disaster response system.


Language: en

Keywords

Resilience; COVID-19; Complex adaptive system; Disaster response system; Social network analysis

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print