Abstract

Hurricane evacuations during a pandemic require a revised understanding of vulnerabilities within communities and the development of different strategies and policies to accommodate the needs of populations vulnerable to the combined hurricane-pandemic threat. The prolonged COVID-19 pandemic has added economic, psychological, social, health, and workforce stressors to communities across the United States. Using original research data from workshops held in May 2020 involving emergency management, public health, and related experts to support planning efforts for hurricane evacuation and sheltering, we analyze two key issues: (1) shifting sources of vulnerability in a COVID-19 environment and (2) solutions proposed during the post-lockdown/pre-vaccine time frame. We discuss findings in the context of policy integration options to solidify and expand protections for populations in need of evacuation and sheltering assistance.



FINDINGS show that vulnerabilities associated with underlying health conditions and socio-economic disparities were of increased concern to evacuation and shelter planners. Non-congregate options were of interest but were not expected to accommodate all populations in need of public assistance. Registries used in some states offer means with which to evaluate vulnerabilities and align individuals and families with appropriate resources and facilities. There remains a need to expand and standardize existing policies based on COVID-19 operating protocols to ensure inclusivity of socio-economically disadvantaged and disabled individuals in hurricane preparation efforts.

