Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In response to the challenges of the traditional mental health system for youth both in Canada and abroad, models of integrated youth services (IYS) that span the integration of mental health, health, substance use, eucation, employment, peer support, and navigation into 'one-stop shops' are being established nationally and internationally. IYS models, however, need to be better described and evaluated to inform the replicability of this approach in other jurisdictions.



DESCRIPTION: This paper describes the implementation of an IYS in a small urban city and rural county in Ontario, Canada, including insights from key informants into barriers, facilitators, and lessons learned.



DISCUSSION: This evaluation identified a number of barriers and facilitators to the implementation of the IYS model in this specific context. Implementation facilitators included youth and family engagement, network partner collaboration, leadership, governance structure, community enthusiasm and support, and collaborative funding models. Barriers to implementation included the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health restrictions, the diverse needs of youth, change management, sustainable funding, and transportation.



LESSONS LEARNED: By establishing a shared vision of delivering youth services across the integrated network, and engaging youth early in the process of model development, IYS have the potential to transform the service system for youth and their families. Meeting the diverse needs and challenges of youth who live in rural or small urban communities will enhance service delivery and experience for young people.

