|
Citation
|
Chiodo D, Lu S, Varatharajan T, Costello J, Rush B, Henderson JL. Int. J. Integr. Care 2022; 22(4): e19.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Creative Commons copyright administered through Utrecht, Maastricht, and Groningen Universities, Publisher Igitur, Utrecht Publishing & Archiving Services)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36569415
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: In response to the challenges of the traditional mental health system for youth both in Canada and abroad, models of integrated youth services (IYS) that span the integration of mental health, health, substance use, eucation, employment, peer support, and navigation into 'one-stop shops' are being established nationally and internationally. IYS models, however, need to be better described and evaluated to inform the replicability of this approach in other jurisdictions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
barriers; developmental evaluation; facilitators; implementation science; integrated youth services; youth mental health