|
Citation
|
Keating SR, Rudd-Arieta M. J. Nurse Pract. 2021; 17(7): 833-839.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36569786
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Suicide in emerging adults (18-29 years) is increasing in the United States, especially amidst coronavirus disease 2019. How the use of technology/social media affects suicidal behaviors is unclear. The purpose of this study was to examine attitudes and beliefs of emerging adults about suicide and identify whether relationships exist with technology/social media use. A total of 297 participants completed an online survey examining attitudes about suicide and technology use.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
social media; suicide; emerging adults; primary care; screening