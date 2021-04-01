SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Keating SR, Rudd-Arieta M. J. Nurse Pract. 2021; 17(7): 833-839.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.nurpra.2021.04.010

36569786

PMC9761314

Suicide in emerging adults (18-29 years) is increasing in the United States, especially amidst coronavirus disease 2019. How the use of technology/social media affects suicidal behaviors is unclear. The purpose of this study was to examine attitudes and beliefs of emerging adults about suicide and identify whether relationships exist with technology/social media use. A total of 297 participants completed an online survey examining attitudes about suicide and technology use.

RESULTS indicate a normalization of suicide. Significant relationships were found with technology/social media, including a positive relationship between YouTube and glorification/normalization of suicide. Recommendations for primary and secondary suicide prevention are made for nurse practitioners in various settings.


social media; suicide; emerging adults; primary care; screening

