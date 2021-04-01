Abstract

Suicide in emerging adults (18-29 years) is increasing in the United States, especially amidst coronavirus disease 2019. How the use of technology/social media affects suicidal behaviors is unclear. The purpose of this study was to examine attitudes and beliefs of emerging adults about suicide and identify whether relationships exist with technology/social media use. A total of 297 participants completed an online survey examining attitudes about suicide and technology use.



RESULTS indicate a normalization of suicide. Significant relationships were found with technology/social media, including a positive relationship between YouTube and glorification/normalization of suicide. Recommendations for primary and secondary suicide prevention are made for nurse practitioners in various settings.

Language: en