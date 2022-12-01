|
Citation
Turner K, Castelnovo A, Perogamvros L, Cloninger RC, Galbiati A, Bertolotti A, Proserpio P, Terzaghi M, Manni R, Ferini Strambi L, Nobili L, Manconi M, Canevini MP, Zambrelli E. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2022; 158: 42-48.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36571910
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Disorders of arousal (DOA) are parasomnias that emerge from incomplete arousal out of Non-Rem Sleep (NREM) and lead to a broad variety of emotional and motor behaviours. Increasing evidence supports the hypothesis that specific psychopathological traits contribute to the multifactorial origin of these phenomena. The aim of the current multicenter study was to compare the personality profile of children and adolescents with and without DOA using the Junior Temperament and Character Inventory (JTCI).
Language: en
Keywords
Psychopathology; Confusional arousal; Night terror; NREM sleep parasomnias; Sleepwalking; Somnambulism